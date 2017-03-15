Sundowns’ 0-0 draw against Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night left a once seemingly unstoppable side in fifth place on 34 points from 17 games.

Winning both games in hand would see them 40 points‚ two points clear of Wits‚ who have 38 points from 18 games.

But Downs have a manic schedule to juggle and have dropped seven points from a possible nine in their previous three league games – draws against City and Chippa United (also 0-0) and a 1-0 away defeat against Cape Town City.

Mosimane lamented that teams sit back against his African champions.

“You can’t be happy to take a point playing at home‚ when you’re trying to put yourself in a very good position to be able to win [the title]‚” he said.

“But what are you going to do? They all sit back‚ eh? Park the bus.

“You have to score. And we had the chances and didn’t take them‚ and we missed open chances.”

Downs’ coach admitted their mini-slump is a concern.

“It’s a worry. Because out of nine points we have got two. It’s a worry – we’ve dropped seven‚” he said.

“Seven points – imagine if we’d got that. But football is not about should have‚ could have. It’s about taking the opportunity.

“But you know how life is in football. Sometimes you think the point was very bad‚ then you get one‚ three‚ and they start adding up.

“But it’s no excuse – you should win.”

Downs’ injuries that are the by-product of a tight schedule have played their role‚ notably missing Khama Billiat and Denis Onyango‚ while and Sibusiso Vilakazi limped off before the break against City. Keagan Dolly also transferred to Montpellier.

Throw in the need to rotate due to the programme‚ and a fourth factor Mosimane identifies of juggling competitions within days and it’s a strong cocktail that even a super-squad like Sundowns are struggling to put down without swaying off the dance floor.

“You’re playing three different tournaments in six days. That’s not easy‚” the coach said.

“You’re playing the league and it’s got its own tempo‚ the Nedbank Cup has got its own tempo‚ in the Champions League you need to play very clever.

“Also‚ you’ve got to understand that we have many games.

“I’m not making excuses because we knew about it. But every three days we’re playing.

“We are human beings. We will get there. All is not lost. I’m disappointed but we will get there.”

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport