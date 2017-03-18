Bottom club Baroka hold Chiefs to a thrilling 2-2 draw in Polokwane

Word doing the rounds before the match in Polokwane was that Zion Christian Church (ZCC) bishops visited Baroka's training ground this week and prayed for the club to avoid relegation.

And the home side may have failed to win and which means they have gone 16 league matches without victory, but they will take comfort from their fight back and hope their prayers would be answered come end of the season.

Chiefs, on the other hand, missed out on moving up the table after dropping two points despite getting their noses in front twice in the match.

They remain fourth. Amakhosi wouldn't have asked for a better start after taking the lead through Erick Mathoho inside six minutes.

Playing in his home province, the Bafana Bafana defender had the simplest of tap ins from three yards out from a cross by Bernard Parker.

There was a quick reply from the home side when Victor Letsoalo levelled matters four minutes later.

Letsoalo's effort came off the underside of the crossbar and for a few seconds, everyone was left confused as to whether it was a goal or not.

Referee Victor Gomes eventually decided to award the goal and replays show this was the correct decision.

It was a fast paced match, but one that had few chances after the goals early on. Chiefs, however, did finish the stronger side in the first half.

Baroka were caught defending like amateurs on the stroke of halftime and whether it was a penalty or not, Gomes decided captain Oleleng Shaku had made a foul while on the ground and pointed to the penalty spot.

Despite Baroka's protests, Parker stepped up and converted to restore Chiefs' lead heading into the break.

Chiefs continued to press on after the break, but Tshabalala's shot from distance was nowhere close to hitting the target in the 48th minute.

The two sides started making changes as they looked to improve their play and for Baroka, Mxolisi Kunene's introduction for Letsoalo on the hour mark proved vital.

With ten minutes remaining, Kunene took matters into his own hands from near the centre line, made a run for it and with Chiefs defenders ball watching, he went on to get the equaliser when he beat Itumeleng Khune from close range.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela scored scored two penalty kicks as Platinum Stars progressed to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup after a dramatic 3-2 aggregate win over Uganda's Vipers SC.

Stars lost 1-0 away in Kampala but their 3-1 triumph at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday evening saw them through.

Other PSL results:

Friday, 17 March:

Ajax Cape Town 2 - 2 Free State Stars

Saturday, 18 March:

Bloemfontein Celtic 0 - 0 Cape Town City

