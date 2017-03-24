Bidvest Wits' 19-year-old tearaway forward Mahlambi and Sporting Braga's 18-year-old Singh have been included in the senior national team for the friendlies on Saturday against Guinea-Bissau at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium and Angola on Tuesday in East London.

Both participated for Amajita at this month's Caf Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Zambia‚ where South Africa finished fourth to qualify for the U-20 FIFA World Cup‚ and Singh was tournament joint-top scorer on four goals.

Asked if the two should be given runs in Bafana's two coming games‚ Mphahlele‚ the sensible-minded ex-U-20‚ U-23 and Mamelodi Sundowns captain‚ sucked air and gave a response that erred on the side of caution.

"Look‚ let's not put too much pressure on them. You know‚ they're still young boys - they still have a long way to go‚" the now Kaizer Chiefs right-back said.

"Obviously you compare Phakamani and Luther‚ and then you still have Keagan Dolly and Kermit Erasmus. In terms of experience they are just up there‚ compared to the two young boys.

"They (Mahlambi and Singh) are still young. We can't put too much responsibility on their shoulders to say they must carry the team.

"They just need to follow the lead of the senior players in the team and obviously listen. And I think that's the only way we can help them to become better.

"Because they still have a lot of work to do in the [U-20] World Cup. The experience that they are getting here can even help them to go and win the World Cup.

"But to say they can carry the team - I think it's a little bit early to say that because it might weigh heavily on them.

"They must just take it easy and learn from the senior guys."

Bafana caretaker-coach Owen Da Gama has indicated that Singh and Mahlambi will be given game-time in these two friendlies‚ though‚ by what Mphahlele is saying‚ the two seem unlikely to start‚ certainly on Saturday against 80th-ranked Guinea Bissau.

Mahlambi‚ who has more top-flight experience for Wits than Singh‚ who has played in the Swedish and Portuguese second divisions‚ may get a start‚ depending how he had fared in the first game‚ against Angola.

