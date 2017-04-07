Times Media Digital brings you a quick guide to the action.

SATURDAY

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS VS LAMONTVILLE GOLDEN ARROWS

Sundowns player to watch: Anthony Laffor

Laffor could be tasked with leading the line for a Sundowns side that suddenly looks goal-shy with just two goals in their last four games.

Arrows player to watch: Musa Bilankulu

The veteran utility player‚ who can feature in defence or midfield‚ will have scars from many battles with Sundowns down the years. He will know what it takes to be successful.

Sundowns strengths/weaknesses: Sundowns have looked tired in recent matches and who can blame them? Finding a freshness will be key to this battle.

Arrows strengths/weaknesses: Arrows have become difficult to beat in recent months‚ and have won three of their last four games.

Last meeting: Sundowns brushed aside Golden Arrows 3-0 when they met in the league in November with goals from Hlompho Kekana‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane.

Quick fact: Golden Arrows have won just two of their 19 visits to Sundowns in league and cup competition.

CHIPPA UNITED VS POLOKWANE CITY

Chippa player to watch: Rhulani Manzini

With namesake Lerato Manzini suspended‚ the striking duties will fall on Rhulani and we will see if he can rediscover his good early-season form.

City player to watch: Jabu Maluleke

An experienced campaigner who makes things tick for City‚ he is the general in midfield and much of their good play goes through him.

Chippa strengths/weaknesses: Chippa are coming off a 4-1 mauling at the hands of Cape Town City on Monday when they were‚ quite frankly‚ hopeless in the first half. They improved after the break and can take heart from that.

City strengths/weaknesses: City have won just one of their last five home games‚ and that was against third-tier opposition in the Nedbank Cup‚ African All Stars. All of a sudden they look tentative in front of their own fans.

Last meeting: City won 1-0 in Polokwane in December when these sides last met‚ with Maluleke getting the only goal.

Quick fact: Neither side has won away in meetings between these two sides‚ with the previous eight clashes resulting in six home wins and two draws. They will meet again in the league on Tuesday.

FREE STATE STARS VS ORLANDO PIRATES

Stars player to watch: Rooi Mahamutsa

Mahamutsa will relish a second meeting in a week with Pirates and know how to push the buttons of his opponents.

Pirates player to watch: Tendai Ndoro

A first goal in 10 appearances for Pirates last time out‚ albeit from the penalty-spot. Will that spark Ndoro into life again in front of goal?

Stars strengths/weaknesses: Playing at home – even in Orkney – is huge for Stars‚ who have lost just one of their last 10 in front of their own fans. They look organised and counter-attack well under Serame Letsoaka.

Pirates strengths/weaknesses: They have no confidence‚ their heads are gone. One good win could turn it all around for them‚ but the fact that coach Kjell Jonevret admitted relegation concerns tells you all you need to know about their current plight.

Last meeting: This was just this past weekend when Stars triumphed 3-2 at the same Orkney Stadium with all the goals coming in the first half.

Moeketsi Sekola‚ Paulus Masehe and Mohamed Anas scored for the home side‚ while an own goal from Thela Ngobeni and a penalty from Tendai Ndoro gave Pirates some consolation.

Quick fact: This is a repeat of last year’s semifinals‚ when Pirates triumphed 4-2 only to be beaten by SuperSport in the decider.

SUNDAY

BLOEMFONTEIN CELTIC VS MBOMBELA UNITED

Celtic player to watch: Lyle Lakay

A recent winner against Polokwane City has thrown Lakay back in the limelight. He has always been a player of immense talent.

United player to watch: Clifford Mulenga

United’s top-scorer this season is the much travelled former African Young Player of the Year‚ Clifford Mulenga. He has 10 goals‚ all in the league.

Celtic strengths/weaknesses: Celtic have certainly tightened up since the arrival of coach Luc Eymael‚ even if he cannot sit on the bench yet. They have not conceded any goals in their last four games‚ including a 0-0 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.

United strengths/weaknesses: United picked up a first away win in 11 NFD matches this season‚ finally breaking their duck last weekend at University of Pretoria. They have generally been awful travelers.

Last meeting: This will be the first ever meeting between the sides.

Quick fact: Celtic have won just two of their 11 home matches this season‚ scoring six goals in that time and conceding 13.

ACORNBUSH UNITED VS KAIZER CHIEFS

United player to watch: Bongani Nyathi

Nyathi has good top-flight experience after spells with Platinum Stars‚ Free State Stars and University of Pretoria. He will be a handful.

Chiefs player to watch: Gustavo Paez

He is getting better with every game in a Chiefs shirt and could start for AmaKhosi‚ as he did in the last round against Stellenbosch FC‚ when he grabbed his first goal.

United strengths/weaknesses: They have the element of surprise to a certain extent‚ but will also likely use a number of fringe players‚ who will be hungry to write their names into the history books.

Chiefs strengths/weaknesses: Form‚ confidence‚ great experience‚ and the desire to end their barren run without a trophy. Chiefs will be up for this.

Last meeting: This will be the first ever meeting between the sides.

Quick fact: Chiefs are unbeaten in their last 11 games‚ their previous defeat coming on December 3 at Chippa United (1-3).

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport