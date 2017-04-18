It is the first time all Cup ties are played on one day when they are usually spread out over the weekend to give the sponsor maximum exposure.

Eyebrows were raised as no games will be played on Sunday.

This raised many questions‚ given that Kaizer Chiefs will host SuperSport United at FNB Stadium only a few kilometres away from Orlando Stadium‚ the venue of the Orlando Pirates vs Bloemfontein encounter.

But PSL officials said next Tuesday's league fixtures precluded the holding of some of the Cup ties on Sunday despite the best effort of the league to get some clubs to move their matches from Tuesday April 25 to Wednesday April 26.

“We tried to be able to spread them out but we also need to give the clubs maximum rest between matches. So we unfortunately could not fixture any games on Sunday‚" PSL spokesman Lux September said on Tuesday.

"It was an issue that the league grappled with for three days before settling on the schedule.”

There are Nedbank Cup matches in Durban and Port Elizabeth in the afternoon‚ and in Johannesburg in the evening.

But by scheduling Absa Premiership games on a Tuesday after a Cup weekend the league have shown a lack of foresight in their planning.

A total of 12 of the 16 top-flight sides are playing league games next Tuesday and the other four 24 hours later.

On Wednesday there are six teams in action‚ including a top-of-the-table clash between Cape Town City and Bidvest Wits.

Saturday's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal schedule:

Chippa United vs Jomo Cosmos at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm)

Golden Arrows vs Platinum Stars at Princess Magogo Stadium (3pm)

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United at FNB Stadium (6pm)

Orlando Pirates vs Bloemfontein Celtic Orlando Stadium (8:30pm)

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport