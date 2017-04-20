Foppe de Haan and Hans Vonk return to Ajax Cape Town

De Haan took Ajax to within one point of the Premier Soccer League title in 2011 while Vonk played for South Africa at two World Cups‚ winning 43 caps for the country.

They are returning to Cape Town to run the club’s myriad of junior teams after former Head of Youth Stanley Menzo was moved up to the head coaching position in the first team last October.

Vonk‚ who also played at Ajax‚ will be based permanently at the club and De Haan will travel to South Africa frequently over the next few months‚ not only working with all the junior tams but also conducting coaching master classes.

The 73-year-old is regarded as one of the shrewdest brains in European football and transformed the Cape Town side in his 18 months with the club‚ particularly promoting youngsters up into the team.

He returned to the Netherlands afterwards to retire but has since found it hard to sit at home‚ working as a consultant and was caretaker coach at his old team Heerenveen last season‚ where Vonk served as technical director.

De Haan will arrive in Cape Town after the conclusion of European Women’s Championship in the Netherlands from July 16 to August 6 where he is helping the Dutch team.

Vonk began his new job this week.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport