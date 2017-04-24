“It will be very difficult if you see how they have won in their last three games‚" Menzo said.

"They are in a good mood and good drive but it’s only a game.

“We played well against them when we played them at home (Ajax beat Sundowns 2-0 in the league in late November) and they are a team who suit us.

"They play football but they are also in the running for the championship‚ so they will need to beat us."

Menzo said he was well aware that Pitso Mosimane and his charges will be out for revenge after their defeat in the first round.

"I think they’ll also be looking for revenge after losing in Cape Town.

“We need to stay in the game as long as we can.

"It will be a mental thing to have the belief that we can match them and stay competitive.

"We are not a big top team but we can do much better than we have been doing.

“Let’s hope our draw against Arrows in our last game gives us the push we need and we can continue that against Sundowns‚” Menzo said‚ as the side headed off to Gauteng on Monday.

“It’s a normal thing.

"That motivation from the players comes easier when we take on the bigger teams.

"But I think we are also motivated to get out of the zone in which we find ourselves.

"It’s always good when you are playing for something

“We have been gaining some points but it is still important for us to get wins‚” added Menzo‚ whose side have just a single success in 10 games in 2017 and are only five points above the relegation zone.

“Sundowns away is an opportunity for us but then we have Platinum Stars at home on Sunday and that is where we have to get three points.”

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport