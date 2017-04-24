Four clubs remain in the competition — defending champions Supersport United‚ Orlando Pirates‚ Chippa United and Golden Arrows — and one of them will walk away with the title on the 10th year anniversary of the event.

The semifinal draw was conducted on Monday night and SuperSport will face Chippa while Pirates resume their rivalry with old foes Arrows.

The dates‚ venues and kick off times of the two semifinal matches will be confirmed at a later stage.

Nedbank have purchased 10 000 tickets from the PSL for the final and they will be sold exclusively to the bank’s clients for R10 a ticket – a discount of over 80% in value to the ticket price.

PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala said they would make the decade-long partnership with the banking group a special occasion to remember.

“The PSL and Nedbank want to make the 2017 edition of the Nedbank Cup final special – after all‚ we are celebrating 10 years of a wonderful partnership‚” she said.

‘‘The Moses Mabhida Stadium is one of the country’s most iconic venues and we have hosted some historic finals there.

‘‘From Monday‚ we will intensify planning to ensure we deliver a spectacular world class event. Good luck to the four clubs that have qualified for the semi-finals.”

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport