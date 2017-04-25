Sakala was fired together with assistant coach Edward Williams and technical director Mark Harrison for allegedly refusing to sign a performance document in February.

Asked about the latest developments on Tuesday‚ the well-travelled Sakala said he has been advised by his legal representative not to talk to the media about the issue.

“At the moment‚ there is nothing I could tell you because my lawyer has advised me not to make statements about this issue‚” he said.

Harrison and Williams‚ who have also been fired by the club‚ could not be reached for comment on their next step but they are expected to go the legal route because they earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the way they were suspended.

Baroka chairperson Khurishi Mphahlele confirmed on Tuesday that Sakala‚ Harrison and Williams are no longer with the club and they have put the chapter behind them and their focus is on the league programme.

“They are no longer with us and our focus now is on the remaining matches of the season where we will be working hard and fighting to save this club from relegation.

"We don’t want to allow anything to distract us from achieving our goal of saving this club‚” he said.

Next on their mission of avoiding relegation is a tough encounter against Orlando Pirates in Johannesburg on Wednesday night where coach Milton Dlamini will be hoping for the much needed maximum points.

Then‚ Baroka will have to negotiate their way through tough matches against Bloemfontein Celtic‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Golden Arrows‚ Highlands Park and Ajax Cape Town in their remaining matches of the campaign.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport