Seema determined to save Celtic from the relegation guillotine

The result did not help their desperate attempts to move away from the relegation zone.

But the draw has at least given them a four-points breathing distance from bottom of the log side Highlands Park in these final weeks of the campaign.

“At the moment every point is gold for us as we continue with our mission to avoid relegation at the end of the season‚" Seema said.

"We didn’t get the three points that we wanted but it it’s not too bad because we have accumulated one‚ which could make the difference at a later stage.

"We have to do everything in our power to ensure that we stay in this league because Celtic are a big club.”

Seema‚ who captained Celtic and Orlando Pirates during his playing days as a no-nonsense defender‚ added that they will use the next five days of inactivity to work on their deficiencies.

“We are going home to recharge the batteries‚ try to correct what did not work properly in the last few matches and start planning for our next match against Orlando Pirates next Wednesday in Bloemfontein‚” he said.

A lot of things have not worked well for Celtic in their most recent matches.

They have failed to win a single league game in their last five outings‚ drawing four and losing one.

After the Pirates match‚ Siwelele have other tough assignments against Ajax Cape Town and Free State Stars.

They round off their campaign this season against Maritzburg United.

Looking back at the United draw‚ Seema said the fitness levels of his players was encouraging at this stage of the campaign and they are not showing any signs of fatigue.

“I was impressed with the fact that the guys did not show cramps or anything like that during the match because this is the time of the season where players are tired.

"We played with heart and if it was up to me I would give the man of the match award to the whole team because we played as a team where everybody got stuck in there.

"At this stage of the campaign‚ we are looking to score and close shop and we are not looking to play pretty football‚” he said.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport