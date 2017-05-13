Defending Mamelodi Sundowns' African crown will be harder than it was winning it‚ says Tiyani Mabunda

Sundowns begin their round-robin phase against the team from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia at Lucas Moripe Stadium aware that as the defending champions they will be marked men.

This contrasts to last year‚ where the Brazilians entered the group stage via the back door after the expulsion of Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita Club for fielding an ineligible player in an early round.

With little expected of them Downs became South Africa’s first continental club champions since Orlando Pirates in 1995. It will be tough staying there‚ Mabunda admitted.

“It’s not going to be easy. Just like in the PSL‚ where it's never been easy for us until today‚” Mabunda said after Downs were held to a 2-2 home league draw by Baroka FC on Wednesday night‚ leaving them two points adrift of Bidvest Wits in the PSL race.

“But we won the Champions League and we have to defend it. It’s not going to be easy but it is possible.

“We have the ability to play in the Champions League – we’ve shown it. We don’t want to show people that winning it was a mistake – we want to show that we won because we were capable of winning it.

“And I believe that on Saturday a good result at the beginning of the group stages would be something that we’re looking for to put us at a point where we can carry on from there‚ and a point where we can focus more on the finish to the PSL.”

Mabunda said Downs want to repeat their feat of winning all their home group games last year.

“Winning our home games helped us a lot in the last campaign. We learnt how important that is‚ because you can never rely on what happens away.

“Last year there were a few games we lost away‚ but we came home and won them all.

“I believe we are blessed to have our first group game at home‚ which gives us the chance to start with a win.”

Esperance de Tunis grabbed the early lead of Group C with a 3-1 win against Vita in Tunis on Friday night.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport