Serero has played just five league games for Ajax this season and‚ with his contract up in June‚ it is no secret the player will be looking for a move this off-season.

New Bafana coach Baxter said he contacted the former Ajax Cape Town star to inform him that this was the reason Serero was not selected in the squad to meet Nigeria in Uyo on June 10 in South Africa's opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Baxter said another Dutch-based player‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo of FC Twente‚ has been called despite a concern over a broken hand.

"I have to say‚ while giving my squad‚ that we have had a medical flag from Mokotjo‚ who probably will have an operation on a broken hand‚" Baxter said during his squad announcement at Safa House in Nasrec on Thursday.

"He's selected because we think that he can train while recuperating and that there's still a good chance that he can be available.

"In lieu of not having a full medical report‚ we have called him into the squad. If we get a medical report that rules him out we do have two players who we can call on standby.

"You will see that‚ and I will preempt this‚ I have not selected Thulani Serero.

"I have made contact with him and notified him that I don't think it's fair on him or the rest of the squad when he's had less than 800 minutes at top level over the last year‚ to call him up.

"So I will not be selecting him for this game. But I did tell him‚ and I will tell you guys‚ that I think he's one of our biggest talents.

"I think once he gets a new address I look forward to working for him. And again‚ this is not one of those where if you'd played five games‚ maybe you were eligible.

"If he had played six or seven games‚ or he could have played 30 games‚ each situation is different.

"I think if we were going to be picking him‚ with that uncertainty surrounding him‚ against Nigeria in Nigeria - if this was a different game‚ maybe I would bring him into camp and have a look at him.

"But in this case I think it would be unfair on the boy and unfair on everybody concerned."

Serero and Mokotjo were both part of the previous Bafana squad‚ under caretaker-coach Owen Da Gama‚ for home friendlies against Guinea-Bissau and Angola in late March.

Baxter has replaced Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba‚ fired after a disciplinary hearing in late December.

