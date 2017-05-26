But there is one silver lining to a dark cloud for coach Steve Komphela and his squad if they can avoid defeat on Saturday when they host newly crowned champions Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs can end the season without suffering a home defeat and will be the first club to do that since arch-rivals Orlando Pirates five years ago.

This season‚ at home‚ Chiefs have won seven and drawn the other seven of their 14 games and will be looking to finish the campaign unbeaten at FNB when they finish against Wits.

They achieved the feat last in 2005 when they won the Premier Soccer League title. In that season‚ Chiefs won seven and drew eight of their 15 home games but had a much better record on the road where they were winners in 10 of their 15 away games.

Pirates in 2012 won the PSL title with 11 wins and four draws in their 15 home matches at Orlando Stadium.

Before that‚ the only club to finish a season without suffering a home loss were Ajax Cape Town‚ when they ended runners-up in 2008 to SuperSport United.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport