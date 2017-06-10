Baroka FC take control of their destiny

Bakgaga will now need a point to retain their top flight status when they play their last relegation-promotion playoff match away at provincial rivals Black Leopards on Saturday.

Olaleng Shaku put Baroka ahead in the second minute with virtually his first touch of the game in a first half dominated by the slick passing of the home side.

Mduduzi Mdatsane struck seven minutes from time as the PSL rookies stretched their lead at the top of the three-team mini league to five points and crushed any hopes promotion the Stellenbosch team had.

Bakgaga survived automatic relegation by a whisker.

They beat Ajax Cape Town away on the last day of the season to finish 15th (second from bottom) on the points table to give themselves another shot at survival against National First Division duo Black Leopards and Stellenbosch FC in the play-offs.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport