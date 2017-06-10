 Baxter names strong‚ balanced starting XI to face Nigeria - Times LIVE
Sat Jun 10 11:31:35 SAST 2017

'Tyson' up to the task

Baxter names strong‚ balanced starting XI to face Nigeria

Marc Strydom | 2017-06-10 10:20:45.0
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter during the South African national men's soccer team training session at FNB Stadium on June 07, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image by: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter named a strong‚ balanced starting XI for his first match on Saturday against Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.

Itumeleng Khune is the goalkeeper‚ behind a back four of right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ centrebacks Thulani Hlatshwayo (the captain) and Mulomowandau Mathoho‚ and left-back Tebogo Langerman.

In midfield‚ Dean Furman and Bongani Zungu are the central pairing‚ with Themba Zwane out on the right‚ and Keagan Dolly on the left.

Sibusiso Vilakazi as at playmaker or deep striker in a formation that Baxter called a system between 4-2-3-1 and a 4-4-1-1.

Tokelo Rantie‚ two-goal tormentor of Nigeria in a 2-2 Afcon 2015 qualifying draw in 2014‚ is the striker.

Lens forward Kermit Erasmus is the only player from the 25-man squad ruled out throyugh injury‚ with a hamstring strain.

Bafana XI: Khune - Mphahlele‚ Hlatshwayo (capt.)‚ Mathoho‚ Langerman - Zwane‚ Furman‚ Zungu‚ Dolly - Vilakazi‚ Rantie

Bench: Keet‚ Gordinho‚ Mobara‚ Mabunda‚ Jali‚ Tau‚ Manyama.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport

