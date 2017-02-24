As part of the agreement‚ Glencore will have exclusive rights to market and sell all the chrome Northam produces in exchange for the sale of its Eland mine and a concentrator that can treat 250 000 tonnes of ore a month.



It also comes with a 100-piece mining fleet‚ some of which Northam will divert to its new Booysendal South mine‚ the old Everest South mine it bought from Aquarius Platinum to unlock its large Booysendal tenement near Steelpoort in Limpopo.



The Booysendal mine increased its chrome concentrate output by 45% in the last six months to end-December to 138 635 tonnes.



Eland has a resource of 21.3-million oz of four platinum group metals near Brits in North West province.



“The Eland transaction provides Northam with a medium-term option over a large‚ shallow resource with fully developed‚ world-class surface infrastructure‚” said Northam CEO Paul Dunne.



Northam reported a narrowing of its loss for the six months to end-December‚ with a loss of R226.6m against a R273m loss in the same period a year earlier. This was despite an uptick in revenue to R3.5bn from R3.2bn and operating profit growing to R352m from R93m.



Metal sales fell nearly 10% to 223 705oz during the interim period because of an 18-day stoppage caused by a mill failure at its UG2 concentrator at its Zondereinde mine. UG2 is a reef that contains PGMs and chrome and is one of two reefs that platinum miners target‚ the other being the sought-after Merensky Reef.



Northam also rearranged its underground working crews after it fired 357 people following labour disruptions at the mine in June last year‚ which meant fewer tonnes of UG2 and Merensky ore were mined and hoisted.



Northam expects to have full mining teams back underground by March.



Booysendal generated 100 021oz of PGMs‚ up from nearly 74 000oz a year earlier.

