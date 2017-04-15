New places to eat, sip & been seen on the Camps Bay strip

Over the summer season three shiny new restaurants have added to the temptation of slipping over the Nek for an irresistibly affordable mix of beach glitz and stylish sundowners.

La Parada del Mar

La Parada ’s newest dolce vita setting in the elegant heritage building at the end of the Camps Bay strip encapsulates the Miami beach vibe. Sit on the terrace for relaxed people-watching or upstairs for the best views from the old-world balcony to the beach.

In addition to the regular La Parada favourites, the menu focuses on beautifully plated seafood: stand-out tapas dishes are the charred octopus with tomato pesto, the champinones al ajillo (garlic mushrooms with truffle oil and poached duck egg) and the seared sesame crusted tuna, but there’s so much more to tempt the appetite. Just leave space for the moreish churros with dark chocolate dipping sauce.

Melissa’s Mantra Cafe

There’s an imposing staircase to scale, but the reward at the top is twofold: the excellent coffee and the most amazing views from the floor-to-ceiling windows – you can through the palms to the beach and out across the ocean, with the bustle of the road below barely intruding into the picture.

Locals come in to enjoy breakfasts and light lunches in the comfortable airy space, though with the prime sunset views on offer here, it makes a good weekday evening out for cocktails, pizzas and bistro dishes such as mussels in white wine, tuna ceviche, pork ribs and sirloin steak. Visit mantracafe.co.za .

The 41

If Camps Bay glamour and people-watching is what you’re after, The 41 fits the bill. The black and white decor, Mumm champagne bar, cocktails, and sushi bar are all about lively night life. The outside deck right on the pavement and looking over the beach is ideal for leisurely lunches.

Lured by happy hour strawberry daiquiris and piña coladas, it’s easy to be tempted by the cosmopolitan menu into staying longer and let sundowners segue into dinner for delicious meals such as kudu carpaccio, ostrich fillet, seafood spaghetti, burgers and pizzas.