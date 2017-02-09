The Economic Freedom Fighters at Parliament - projecting attitude all the way - decided to do an early walkabout on the red carpet on Thursday afternoon‚ ahead of the official State of the Nation Address - and shared some snaps of the moment.
MP Floyd Shivambu "walked the line"‚ pointed a finger and stood on the steps surveying the terrain.
"We went to survey and understand the terrain prior to the #SONA2017‚ and the clarion call is still #FearFokol!‚" he pronounced.
