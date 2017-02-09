SUNDAY TIMES - Floyd Shivambu walks the line at Parliament‚ under the eyes of the law
By Tmg Digital, 2017-02-09

Floyd Shivambu walks the line at Parliament‚ under the eyes of the law

Floyd Shivambu during the launch of Economic Freedom Fighters on July 11, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Foto24 / Denzil Maregele Gallo Images

The Economic Freedom Fighters at Parliament - projecting attitude all the way - decided to do an early walkabout on the red carpet on Thursday afternoon‚ ahead of the official State of the Nation Address - and shared some snaps of the moment.

MP Floyd Shivambu "walked the line"‚ pointed a finger and stood on the steps surveying the terrain.

"We went to survey and understand the terrain prior to the #SONA2017‚ and the clarion call is still #FearFokol!‚" he pronounced.