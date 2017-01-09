Zuma talking tough on land redistribution

At a packed Orlando Stadium, Zuma said land reform and redistribution programmes had yielded some success since 1994 but "large tracts of land still remain in the hands of very few people". He said it was "heinous" that the majority of citizens occupied only 13% of the land. Zuma said the government would this year start expropriating land "for public purposes and in the public interest" within the confines of the constitution.

"The peasantry is left with a shrinking land mass [from which] to eke out a living. We repeat that it is our duty to return the land to the people," said Zuma.

"This year, we shall begin to utilise the Expropriation of Land Act to pursue land reform and land redistribution with greater emphasis and urgency."

Land ownership has been a thorny issue for several years, with the EFF and the PAC accusing the ANC of lacking the political will to return land to the black majority.

Zuma's speech is an attempt by the ANC to silence its critics and reclaim its leadership of the land reform agenda, which has recently been taken over by the EFF.

Turning to mining, Zuma said the ANC would become more vigilant to ensure that communities benefited from mining activities in their regions.

He paid the ANC's respects to the victims of the Marikana massacre.

"The ANC calls on the mining houses to give greater effect to the obligations undertaken in their social and labour plans and to work more closely with the government and organised labour," said Zuma.

He said the ANC remained committed to implementing a national minimum wage, saying the proposed R3500, while not enough, was a starting point.

He said the ANC would use a variety of state levers, including state-owned enterprises, to stimulate the economy.

The ANC was confident that the 2.9% economic growth target would be achieved this year through improvements in mining and manufacturing.

Zuma said the manufacturing sector could be "a catalyst for transforming the economy and creating jobs". The sector created more than 70000 jobs during the first six months of last year.