Faf wants a 'big five' at the Bullring

He listed five things that he wants from his players in this third and final Test starting at the Wanderers this morning.

Wayne Parnell to swing the ball. Parnell has been bubbling under in domestic cricket and his improved statistics suggest he may just complete the "ideal world" attack Du Plessis is hoping for after Abbott's departure.

A century for Hashim Amla in his 100th Test to end a poor run of scores.

The relaxed nature of a dead rubber offers Amla the chance to join greats like Colin Cowdrey (104), Javed Miandad (145), Gordon Greenidge (149), Alec Stewart (105), Inzamam ul-Haq (184), Ricky Ponting (120 and 143) and Graeme Smith (131) as the only batsmen to score 100s in their 100th Test.

A Test win in three days.

Judging by how quickly Kagiso Rabada administered the last rites on the fourth morning of the second Test, this is not an unreasonable expectation from the captain.

Avoiding the loss of early first-innings wickets.

Assured starts from Dean Elgar and Stephen Cook have been a trend of late but the Wanderers presents a challenge for openers like no other ground in the country.

A star performance from Vernon Philander.

The last Test Philander played at the Wanderers was in 2013 against India when he shone with bat and ball to save the game.

Injury has meant a few Tests missed there but the ground has generally been a happy one for him.