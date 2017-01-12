It's in the air, Rory

But two-time Major winner Retief Goosen still gives the rest of the field a glimmer of hope.

Goosen agrees Mcllroy has brought a star quality to the field but, wise old sage that he is, he was quick to point to the vicissitudes of playing at altitude and the pitfalls waiting on this course in his measured appraisal of the Northern Irishman's prospects.

"I think Rory is the guy to beat," said Goosen, a two-time SA Open champion, yesterday.

"I don't know how much Rory plays at altitude. It's difficult to judge distance on some of the holes - how far the ball is going to go. Sometimes you can't believe how far the ball travels.

"I can see him over-clubbing on some of these holes."

"Driving is going to be more important this year. With the rough up, (high and thick) it is going to be tough to get the ball out of there, especially if it rains," said Goosen.

The equally softly spoken Jaco van Zyl sang quietly from the same hymn sheet.

"It is a thinker's course. You can't just smash drive it," he said.

Armed with an enviable elasticity in his follow through, McIlroy can let rip off the tee. But he may have to be measured here.

The greens hold peril too.

"There are also some subtle breaks that you need to know," cautioned Goosen, while adding an important caveat: "When you are playing well it doesn't matter what golf course you're playing. You'll find the hole and post a great score.

"It would be great to see him up there (in the leading fourth-round group) on Sunday with myself and Ernie (Els).

"It's just a shame that Charl [Schwartzel], Louis [Oosthuizen] and Branden [Grace] aren't here."

Asked how he would feel were he to win this weekend and become the oldest SA Open champion Goosen (47), at first appeared a little dumbstruck.

"Really? Am I at that age now. It would be great."