UCT set to test new student funding model

Now the race is on to be one of 2,000 students in the scheme.

February 24 is the deadline for applications to the Ikusasa student financial aid programme, which was devised by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande's funding task team.

In the model proposed by the team - led by former FirstRand boss Sizwe Nxasana - Ikusasa will raise money from the government, private sector, nonprofit organisations, the skills levy, financial institutions, donors, retirement funds and social impact bonds.

It will be used to fund students from households with annual income of between R122,000 and R600,000 - the so-called missing middle.

UCT students eligible to apply must be studying medicine, actuarial science, engineering or occupational therapy.

From 2018, when it is intended that Ikusasa takes over all funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, "means-tested students who come from very poor backgrounds ... will receive fully subsidised funding", says the application form.

"Students from middle-income families will receive funding that is split between grant, loan and family contributions based on financial means test results."

Ikusasa will also assist with money for accommodation, meals, books, equipment and a stipend, as well as provide academic, social and psychological support.

This will be done using "a unique wraparound support model developed and successfully implemented by the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants' Thuthuka bursary fund".

"It takes more than the provision of financial support to make financially disadvantaged students successful in their studies," says Ikusasa.

"There is a need to provide individual and family security, as well as both professional and social skills if students are to truly thrive."

Task team member and Saica executive director Chantyl Mulder said: "You are not just investing in students, you are investing in their success."

Ikusasa says it wants participants in the pilot to be willing to put their studies first.

"They will be part of a programme that, if successful, has the potential to change the lives of thousands of students in South Africa," it says.