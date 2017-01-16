AB ready to dazzle again, Steyn back in training

He has been out of action since August with an elbow injury, but Proteas team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee said he had resumed training.

Moosajee said that if AB de Villiers came through Sunday's match unscathed, he would be included in the Proteas team to take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 match at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on January 25.

"AB trained this week. He worked with coaches in the nets and his elbow is good to go. He is going to play an ODI match next Sunday for the amateur team with a view to being selected for the third and final T20 in Cape Town," he said.

In another injury update, Moosajee said fast bowler Dale Steyn went for a scan 10 days ago and it showed his fracture had healed completely. He had been given the go-ahead to start rehabilitation and running again under a physiotherapist's care.

Injured fast bowler Morné Morkel was also meant to play next Sunday but still had symptoms. "We are going to have to reassess before making a final decision about whether he can play on Sunday or not - it's a wait and see situation," he said.

All-rounder Chris Morris is fit again. He played for the Titans against the Lions in the Sunfoil Series on Sunday, bowling 25 overs in the first innings and getting wickets in the second.

Test captain and friend Faf du Plessis said of De Villiers' imminent return:

"We are excited to have him back. He is a world-class player and an inspirational leader."

