Video blows away cop death 'cover-up'

But now they know he was killed by a colleague, shot through the head at almost point-blank range.

Chilling video evidence emerged yesterday that has shredded what appears to be cover-up by the police officers at the scene of the shooting, during a robbery in Katlehong, on the East Rand, last week.

The video, obtained by The Times, can be viewed on our website,

It captures the final moments of the 34-year-old officer, who was described as a loving family man by his relatives.

His mother, Jubriel, who was also a police officer, was killed while on duty in 2005.

After seeing the video his family is now demanding answers from the police, whom they say lied to them about what happened.

Aunt Tshidi Tladi, 39, said: "They don't tell us anything. He was shot by a colleague. What surprises me is why don't they come back to me and my sister and say 'This is what happened'. They were aware of what happened and kept quiet."

Yesterday morning, Gauteng police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubela was sticking to the official version that Tladi was shot after being "ambushed by heavily armed criminals".

By the afternoon, he was bouncing media inquiries up to his superiors.

The footage, taken from security cameras, shows three uniformed officers and a man in civilian clothing hiding in a rest area at a garage at the corner of Kgotso Street and Hospital Road in the township.

The officers begin firing at unseen assailants.

Tladi is seen engaged in heavy gunfire. As he retreats he crosses the line of sight of the officer behind him. He is also beginning to retreat.

At that moment the policeman behind Tladi fires a single shot and Tladi collapses immediately.

The officer shown firing the shot seems shocked - as if he realises what he has done - and leaves the scene.

An officer later returns to the scene and appears to be attempting to change the position of the body of his fallen colleague.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesman Moses Dlamini, who has seen the footage, said: "What is supposed to have been reported is that a policeman was killed by another.

"But what is reported is that he was killed by robbers."

Dlamini said the shooting had not been reported as required.

He confirmed that Ipid was investigating the killing of an officer by a colleague, and tampering with the scene.