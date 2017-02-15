Reeva's foundation supports family of murdered woman

Vuyisile Poni was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband, Mzuvukile Poni, on January 2. He applied for bail yesterday in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court and admitted to stabbing her in Westlake.

Steenkamp's cousin, Kim Martin, said the late model would have wanted them to be at court instead of scattering flowers on a beach to remember her. Martin is spokesman for the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, which supports victims of violence and abuse.

"Being Valentine's Day it is obviously a very important day for the Steenkamp family. This [supporting Vuyisile's family and friends] is a more honourable way to honour Reeva today. To be here is exactly what Reeva would have wanted us to do," said Martin.

Steenkamp was shot dead by her boyfriend, Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Mzuvukile admitted stabbing his wife but said he had not been told how she died. He told the court he wanted bail because he needed to return to work. He had three children and one of them was in hospital after a liver transplant, he said.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition opposing bail. Vuyisile's best friend, Nicole Elliot, said the dead woman had sued for divorce. "They hadn't been living together for several years," Elliott said. "He moved to Joburg."

Nkololeko Badini, the family's neighbour, said there were many cases of domestic abuse in the area. "But the problem is many women are too afraid to speak out. We want women to know that the men support them," she said.

The matter was postponed to March 14.