Unknown Nkosi to tour with Sharks

His place has been taken by the unknown but talented Sibusiso Nkosi, who has come through the ranks at the union.

Sharks Super rugby coach Robert du Preez said he was not in doubt about Sithole's talent and work ethic but felt Nkosi had made all the right moves to earn a place on the flight to Australia.

The Sharks kick off their campaign on Friday next week against the Reds in Brisbane before moving on to the Brumbies in Canberra on March 4.

The rest of the 45-man Super rugby squad was named but Du Preez has taken only two flyhalves on tour.

"It's hard to leave guys behind because there's a fine line that one needs to tread when it comes to the forwards and backs split."

"I also do think [Nkosi] has worked very hard and we know what we have in [Sithole]. He's very experienced but I think at this stage Nkosi is one step ahead of him," Du Preez said.

"We were debating whether to take a second flyhalf and some of the options we had were Garth April, Innocent Radebe and Curwin Bosch and there was little to choose between them.

"We're happy to go with Patrick Lambie and Curwin as our number 10s," Du Preez said.

The Reds contributed to Australia's junk status in Super rugby last year and they were routinely on the end of sound defeats.

Having seen off a tough New Zealand challenge last season, the weaker Australian conference should hold no terrors for the Sharks.

The Lions also announced their 40-man Super rugby squad with Craven Week star Hacjivah Dayimani the surprise selection.