Healthy lifestyles closes gap in life expectancy between the sexes

Researchers found that men born in 2030 are expected to live until they are 82.5 years old, and women until 85.3 - a gap of 2.8 years.

The change is thought to be a result of the growing similarity in men's and women's lifestyles, with men no longer fulfilling the stereotype of heavy drinking and smoking.

The study's lead researcher, Majid Ezzati, said: "Men traditionally had unhealthier lifestyles, and so shorter life expectancies.

"They smoked and drank more, and had more road traffic accidents and homicides.

"However, as lifestyles become more similar between men and women, so does their longevity."

The study also found that South Koreans could have the highest life expectancy in the world come 2030.

The team predicted a baby girl born in South Korea in 2030 will expect to live until she is 90.8 years old, and a boy 84.1.