Cocaine use in rugby has to be tackled

"I have the impression that, in certain clubs, and among many players, coke is very popular," said Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal in announcing the immediate suspension of Australian O'Connor. Former All Black Williams was suspended by Racing 92, charged with the purchase of cocaine. O'Connor was charged with possession.

Long laughed off as just a party drug, cocaine's value in a high-octane activity like rugby has recently been highlighted by experts.

"Cocaine boosts performance by increasing alertness, reactivity and aggressiveness," said the French Anti-Doping Agency's Xavier Bigard. Christian Bagate, former head of the French Rugby Federation medical commission, said "the Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday corticosteroid-cocaine cocktail", was a mix that could help a player through heavy training sessions at the start of the week and to be ready for a weekend match. Taken on Monday, it could be undetectable before a pre-game check.

Bigard said cocaine could help a sudden explosive effort or to offset effects of tough tackling. But it is dangerous. Bigard said athletes under the influence of cocaine were 20 times more at risk of sudden death than average consumers.