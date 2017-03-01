Zuma at last signs Fica bill into law

The National Assembly voted across party lines to have the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (Fica) bill sent to Zuma for enactment almost unchanged from when it was submitted to him in May.

The bill is meant to bolster the fight against global financial crime by making it easier to identify owners of companies and accounts - including those of "domestic prominent influential persons".

At the time, South Africa was under international pressure to pass the anti-corruption regulations, but has since been granted more time by the inter-government body the Financial Action Task Force.

The enactment of the bill is required for banks to remain part of the international banking system.

The furore around the bill erupted after the release of a report by an anti-corruption body alleging that the Gupta family wielded undue influence over Zuma, his cabinet and state-owned companies. Zuma and the Guptas have denied wrongdoing and say they will challenge the report in court.