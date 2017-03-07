Trump tweaks travel ban

A senior White House official said the new executive order would keep a 90-day ban on travel to the US by citizens of six Muslim-majority nations - Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Iraq was taken off the list of countries in the original order, issued on January 27, because the Iraqi government had imposed new vetting procedures, such as heightened visa screening and data sharing, and because of its work with the US in countering Islamic State militants, the official said.

Thousands of Iraqis have fought alongside US troops or worked as translators since the US-led invasion in 2003. Many have resettled in the US following threats for working with US troops.

The White House official said the new executive order also ensures that tens of thousands of legal permanent residents in the US - or green card holders - from the listed countries would not now be affected by the travel ban.

More than two dozen lawsuits were filed in US courts against the original travel ban, and the state of Washington succeeded in having it suspended by the 9th Circuit court of Appeals by arguing that it violated constitutional protection against religious discrimination.

Trump publicly criticised judges who ruled against him and vowed to fight the case in the Supreme Court, but then decided to draw up a new order with changes aimed at making it easier to defend in the courts.

While the first order imposed restrictions immediately, the new directive would have an as-yet undefined implementation delay to limit the disruptions that created havoc for some travellers, the official said.

Refugees who are "in transit" and have already been approved would be able to travel to the US.

Trump's original order barred travellers from the seven nations from entering for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days.

Refugees from Syria were to be banned indefinitely, but under the new order they are not given separate treatment.

"This executive order has scrapped that division and the indefinite suspension, and has collapsed them into a single category of a 120-day suspension," the official said.

During the presidential election campaign last year, Trump called for a temporary ban on all Muslims entering the US. He said his initial executive order issued just a week after he took office was needed to head off attacks by Islamist militants. However, the White House official said the new order was based on national security considerations and had nothing to do with religion.

"It is substantially different from the first order yet it will do the same thing: it will protect the country and keep us safe," the official said.