Footballer sought over rape case
Police in the Western Cape have asked for assistance in tracing a professional soccer player wanted for rape.
The Bellville Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit issued an appeal yesterday relating to 24-year-old winger Masibusane Zongo, who was dismissed by Premier Soccer League club Platinum Stars in May 2016 after missing 10 days of training.
"He is wanted for a rape case that was reported in February 2013, and a warrant for his arrest was issued," said spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana
"Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of Masibusane Zongo is requested to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Van Zyl, on 021-592-7092 or 082-522-1095."
Zongo's soccer career has been dogged by truancy, wayward behaviour and controversy.
