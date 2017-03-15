Skater leaps imagination with daring stunt

The professional skateboarder from Athlone ramped onto a 2m-high bridge over the city's Liesbeek River, before crossing a 1.5m-wide structure and launching himself onto a ramp on the other side.

The stunt was made even tougher by the fact that the bridge has no railings to prevent him from dropping 10m into the river.

"I'm pushing my limits, pushing the boundaries of what is possible on a board," Johannes, 26, said.

"This is out of the comfort zone of what I would normally do. This is something that wouldn't normally be possible."

Johannes became the first South African to win an international gold medal for skateboarding last year. He won the amateur Fise World Series in China and qualified for the pro series, which begins in May.

Johannes said he was looking forward to representing South Africa and competing against some of the best skateboarders in the world.

He began skating at 11, when his mother gave him her old skateboard.

He was a natural and his career rose rapidly as he went on to become the first South African skateboarder to be sponsored by Red Bull, representing Africa in the skateboarding world cup in Paris.

The bridge became the target for his next trick after he noticed it travelling to the nearby skate park where he practises.

"We turned the bridge into a skate spot," he said.

Johannes' other stunts include ramping over a car, jumping over a sewerage canal and launching himself between two 3m-high containers 4m apart.

"The danger is real but the fear is optional," he said.