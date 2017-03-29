Pravin: It's your move now, No1

Gordhan, who returned from an international investors' roadshow in London after being recalled, made a public appearance at the Pretoria High Court, where he said he remained in charge of the country's coffers.

He told his questioners to "ask the president" whether he would remain finance minister much longer. He and Treasury officials still do not know the reason for their sudden recall from their overseas road show.

Gordhan returns amid signs that the ante is being raised in the unfolding political battle as President Jacob Zuma prepares to reshuffle his cabinet.

At a Nelson Mandela Foundation function to mark the death yesterday of struggle hero Ahmed Kathrada, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela entered the fray with a dire warning to the country.

"We cannot pretend South Africa is not in crisis. Our country is in crisis and those who do not see that, they are bluffing themselves. We have very serious problems," she said.

Stalwarts of the ANC, who signed a "For the Sake of Our Future" document, said they were concerned about the political crisis.

"They are destroying the values and traditions of the ANC and the trust that the overwhelming majority of our citizens gave the ANC during the struggle against apartheid and in the early days of our short democracy," the document read.

While ministers rarely appear at court cases in which they are involved, Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, made a point of attending the court action Gordhan had brought against the Gupta family.

He is asking the court to rule that he cannot interfere in disputes between banks and their clients. The case is seen as the last attempt to prevent Zuma and his allies from interfering in the work of the Treasury before the cabinet reshuffle.

The Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments issued a press release last night accusing Gordhan of having a political agenda and that "the truth will come out in the end and today is just the start".

The Times understands that Zuma will be pushing ahead with a cabinet reshuffle. The only question is, when. The cabinet is expected to meet today at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Gordhan arrived in Johannesburg early yesterday morning and his first port of call was Luthuli House, where he met ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

Asked why he had returned, Gordhan said: "I do not recall myself," but he would not give details of his discussions with the ANC.

Speculation that the former African Union Commission head, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, will be appointed to the cabinet intensified when she was spotted leaving Luthuli House.

In meetings on Monday with the SACP, and later the ANC executive committee, Zuma confirmed he would reshuffle his cabinet. He has faced resistance from SACP leaders but they were told the president had the prerogative to appoint and fire ministers.