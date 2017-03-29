Thunderous Thor's days

It was a closely guarded secret until Rob du Preez used the phrase in response to a question this week.

"Every Thursday we call a Kiwi day when we prepare for them [New Zealand teams], because we know they pose a threat. We go hard at each other on Thursday."

The flyhalf did not elaborate.

It was left to coach Robbie Fleck to throw a fire blanket on the remark.

"On Kiwi day we increase the intensity, physicality and tempo of our training," Fleck said.

"It's a 55-minute session. It's full on and we try to go harder than match-day intensity.

"It's full contact and hard. We do it on a Thursday because it's close to match day and players feel the intensity. They're starting to switch on.

"The All Blacks do 10 to 15 minutes of this on Thursday as well."