Phahlane won't answer to Ipid

In a letter written on Thursday - the day Police Minister Fikile Mbalula ordered Phahlane and Ipid boss Robert McBride to kiss and make up - Phahlane's lawyers told Ipid he believed he was not being investigated by an "independent investigatory body".

The two have been at war for months after Ipid announced its investigation into Phahlane.

It involves allegations that Phahlane received kickbacks for awarding tenders while he headed SAPS forensic services.

Phahlane's lawyers said Ipid was not exercising its investigatory functions in terms of the "ethos and ethics" of such an institution.

In February Phahlane asked the Pretoria High Court to have Ipid's investigation halted and requested that Paul O'Sullivan stop assisting it in its investigation.

Phahlane accuses O'Sullivan of masquerading as an Ipid investigator, claims Ipid and O'Sullivan deny.

Phahlane's lawyers state the matter will be in court on May 17 after McBride and O'Sullivan failed to file responding papers in time.

They claim that while Phahlane could provide an explanation to Ipid's questions, he would not.

"He [Phahlane] does not intend subjecting himself or his private life to exposure [by] unscrupulous investigators.in cahoots with an unbalanced individual."

Some questions Phahlane refuses to answer include:

His alleged personal relationship with police service providers, including receiving gifts;

Alleged intimidation of Ipid witnesses;

Apparent cash payments into his bond account;

Proof of his payments to his home builders; and

How and when he acquired the land for his home.

Phahlane, say his lawyers, believes Ipid's questions are nothing more than a "fishing expedition" to create suspicion of wrongdoing.

"Our client has nothing to hide from an objective investigation ...

"When and if a docket or any material is placed before the NPA worthy of their attention, we will be advised and our client can approach the NPA."