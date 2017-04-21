Citibank top brass face corruption charges

The charges were laid by the Black Empowerment Foundation at Point police station.

The BEF alleges that the banks generated profits and earnings at the expense of ordinary South Africans. The foundation also called for the National Prosecuting Authority to expedite the case.

It said it would write to President Jacob Zuma to urge him to establish a commission of inquiry into the forex manipulation scandal.

The original complaint accused 11 banks, including Absa, Investec and Citibank, of co-ordinating trading times from at least 2010.

The charges come as the commission added new complaints this week against 18 banking entities, outlining further offences that Standard New York and the Bank of America allegedly committed while rigging the rand-dollar exchange market.

In an affidavit signed on March 31, commission inspector Mfundo Ngobese said the authority had become aware of "other collusive conduct" in addition to that described in its initial complaint against the entities.

These included Absa, Investec, Standard Bank and Standard Bank securities subsidiary Standard New York.

During a media briefing at the Hilton Hotel following the laying of criminal charges, executive members of BEF, Ryan Bettridge, Zola Qoboshiyane and Bheki Shezi, said they were hopeful the matter would be taken up by law- enforcement authorities.

They said BEF was a civil society organisation aimed atensuring black economic emancipation and true radical economic transformation, according to its mandate and constitution.