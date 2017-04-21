Handre, Rohan out injured
Springboks Handre Pollard and Rohan Janse van Rensburg will be out for several weeks.
Van Rensburg, the incumbent No12, will miss the three internationals against France in June as he sits out 12 weeks with a ligament tear and a posterolateral corner injury incurred in the Lions' 29-16 Super Rugby victory over the Stormers at Newlands. He could return to Super Rugby if the Lions make the playoffs.
Pollard hurt his right ankle in training yesterday and was set to see a specialist yesterday afternoon regarding "surgical procedure", the Bulls said.
- TMG Digital/ Liam Del Carme
