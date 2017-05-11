SAA makes key financial appointment
SA Airways said yesterday it had appointed Phumeza Nhantsi as permanent chief financial officer. The appointment is effective from May 1, with Nhantsi having served in an acting capacity since November 2015, SAA said.
SAA is expected to announce group financial losses of about R5-billion for the 2016-17 financial year, and is in the midst of an ongoing restructuring exercise. The airline is also finalising the appointment of a new CEO - which was expected to be done by mid-April.
The airline has not responded to requests for comment on the status of this appointment, but Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba told parliament on Tuesday that a final round of interviews for the position was under way.
SAA acting CEO Musa Zwane said the stabilisation of finances and filling vacancies remain the current priorities of the airline.
