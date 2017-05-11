SAA makes key financial appointment

SAA is expected to announce group financial losses of about R5-billion for the 2016-17 financial year, and is in the midst of an ongoing restructuring exercise. The airline is also finalising the appointment of a new CEO - which was expected to be done by mid-April.

The airline has not responded to requests for comment on the status of this appointment, but Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba told parliament on Tuesday that a final round of interviews for the position was under way.

SAA acting CEO Musa Zwane said the stabilisation of finances and filling vacancies remain the current priorities of the airline.