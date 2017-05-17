Trump: I was aiding Russia

His Twitter message came one day after news broke that he allegedly divulged classified information to Russia's foreign minister and ambassador to Washington during their visit last week to the Oval Office.

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety," he wrote in an early morning tweet.

In his tweet Trump wrote that he was motivated by "humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against Isis & terrorism".

The Washington Post, citing unnamed officials, had reported that Trump went off script during the meeting, describing details about an Islamic State group terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aeroplanes, revealing the city where the information was gathered.

National Security Adviser HR McMaster had denied the president had revealed "intelligence sources or methods" but acknowledged that Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had "reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries, including threats to civil aviation".

The revelations are the latest in a wave of crises to hit the White House, coming just one week after Trump shocked Washington by sacking his FBI director James Comey.