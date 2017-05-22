Our water's fine, claims Cape Town

The City of Cape Town insists the messages - many of them being circulated on WhatsApp groups linked to schools - are false.

One of the hoaxes says: "If you drink water out of the tap which is not boiled you can pick up serious tummy bugs and skin damages, so please alert people around you."

The level of Cape Town's main dams is expected to fall to around 20% when weekly measurements are taken today.

Xanthea Limberg, the mayoral committee member responsible for water, said: "While the last 10% of a dam's volume is difficult to treat to acceptable standards, we have not yet reached this level.

"Residents are assured that water undergoes extensive filtration as well as chemical treatment before it is pressure-fed into the reticulation system.

"Water quality is controlled at the treatment plants by the process controllers who perform tests on an hourly basis in the on-site labs in order to make the necessary adjustments."

Limberg said the city council also complied with "rigorous" Department of Water and Sanitation water-quality checks.