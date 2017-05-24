Allister puts trust in Whiteley & Co

Coetzee had hoped, like most self-respecting national coaches, that his second year in charge would be one of consolidation in the lead-up to the 2019 World Cup.

But, for a variety of reasons, the squad he assembled excluded several players who started the journey with him at the corresponding stage last year.

Crucially, he will go into the international season with a new captain in Warren Whiteley after Adriaan Strauss opted to step down from the international limelight.

Apart from Strauss, the other men missing from the match-23 Coetzee started with against Ireland at Newlands last year are Pat Lambie, who is concussed; Julian Redelinghuys, whose career is on hold because of injury; and overseas-based Willie le Roux and JP Pietersen, who are out of favour; as is Europe-bound Faf de Klerk.

Trevor Nyakane and Lionel Mapoe will get their shot after being named in the South African "A" squad.

The Springboks lost eight of their 12 Test matches last year with Coetzee, as with many of his predecessors, showing an over-reliance on experience over form.

"One thing I've learnt in coaching is that you're never too old to learn. I've rewarded form," said Coetzee, perhaps, in a roundabout way, admitting to a few selection misadventures last year.

Form players generally emerge from teams in the ascendancy and Lions' No9 Ross Cronjé, prop Ruan Dreyer, wing Courtnall Skosan and fullback Andries Coetzee were four of eight uncapped players named.

Promising Bulls' prop Lizo Gqoboka, Stormers' utility back Dillyn Leyds, Cheetahs' wing Raymond Rhule and the Kings' centre Lukhanyo Am are other newbies.

Elton Jantjies is the only No10 in the squad but there is backup in the recalled Racing 92 centre Frans Steyn. The coach may soon have other options. "I've spoken to Handré [Pollard]. He is ahead of schedule with his rehabilitation."

As for the Sharks' Curwin Bosch, Coetzee has thought it prudent to let him play with the SA Under-20 team, while leaving the door open for possible duty in the third Test.

There was also a recall for Chiliboy Ralepelle, who last played in 2012, while Francois Hougaard has been included as a No9, hopefully in a position he can now settle in.