Mashaba hearing drags on

The matter was again adjourned yesterday after Mashaba's lawyer, Claudio Bollo, failed to complete his cross-examination of SA Football Association (Safa) chief executive Dennis Mumble.

Mumble will appear before the portfolio committee on sport in parliament today and will not be able to attend today's Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration hearing.

After Mumble's appearance yesterday, Mashaba is expected to take the stand later in the week and Bollo is expected to call two witnesses.

Mashaba took Safa to the CCMA after he was fired in December for his outbursts at his employer and members of the media after the 2-1 win over Senegal in a 2019 World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium in November.

Mumble maintained that Mashaba was in a rage, animated and agitated after the match . He took the same line adopted by other Safa witnesses - Matlhomola Morake, Dominic Chimhavi, Tebogo Matlanthe, Robin Petersen and Peter Sejake - who have already appeared before the commission.