Baxter happy with draw

Serero's lack of game time and uncertainty over his next club destination were the reasons the midfield star was left out.

Serero has played just five league games for Ajax this season and, with his contract up next month, it is no secret the player will be looking for a move this off-season.

Baxter picked another Dutch-based player, Kamohelo Mokotjo of FC Twente, for South Africa's opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on June 10, despite a concern over a broken hand.

"I have to say, while giving my squad, that we have had a medical flag from Mokotjo, who probably will have an operation on a broken hand," Baxter said at his squad announcement at Safa House in Nasrec, Johannesburg, yesterday.

Bafana Bafana would go to Nigeria with a positive mindset and try to get a result, Baxter said of his imposing first assignment against South Africa's football nemesis, the Super Eagles.

Baxter was realistic, saying he would accept a draw against a team South Africa have never beaten in a competitive match.

He said Bafana, though, would not fall into the trap of trying to play for a draw.

"Everybody wants to get off on the right foot. So, it will be important in many ways," the national coach said.

"I heard someone talking about our Under-20 team and saying you must be disappointed about their dismal showing [at the current Fifa U-20 World Cup].

"I think it's a little bit like that. You know, we are going to Nigeria.

"Nigeria are probably the strongest opposition who we could get at this point in time on their own patch.

"So, is it a disaster if we lose? No. But we want to win.

"But I don't think it's been dismal for the U-20 boys. I think they've done great to get to the World Cup.

"Shoots are starting to show from the development programme. They have done great to get there, gain that experience and take it home.

"They didn't beat Japan - I'll tell you what, Japan are a very good team. And they didn't beat Italy.

"Well guys, if I get you to Russia and we lose 1-0 to Brazil in the first game, and you say: 'We're a disgrace,' that's just something I talk about when we say negativity.

"We've got to really look at the positives. So for me, we're going to go to Nigeria, we're going to do our best to win the game.

"Don't anybody be under any illusion that we're not going to go there and sell ourselves dearly. I want to get off to a good start.

"If we win, fantastic; if we draw, not bad. And we do want at least a point from the game - we're not going to try to shut up shop.

"We are going to try to get a good result."

Bafana Bafana have traditionally wilted in the face of the Nigerians in competitive matches, although South Africa will be encouraged by the qualifiers for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where under Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba, who was Baxter's predecessor before he was fired, Bafana reached the finals at the defending champions' expense.