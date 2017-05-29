So few good guys at the top

Improvements in anti-doping methods have driven a shift in cheating - it is much more sophisticated now, and where outright doping is constrained or not possible, we now see what can be described as the "medicalisation" of elite sports.

This was starkly revealed last week when a US Anti-Doping Agency report on the practices of Alberto Salazar and his Nike Oregon Project (NOP) athletes was leaked.

For background, the NOP has produced some of the world's best distance runners in recent years, including multiple Olympic and World champion Mo Farah, medallist Galen Rupp, and a handful of other Olympians.

They are, however, under investigation after whistle-blowers revealed dubious practices at the NOP. This week's leaked anti-doping report revealed the extent of those practices.

For example, Salazar and his doctor, Jeffrey Brown, would provide athletes with prescriptions for drugs they didn't need for conditions they didn't have.

Thyroid hormone was a particular favourite, with Salazar even playing the doctor role and himself changing the dosage of the drug for some of the athletes, and sharing his personal supply with them.

Massive doses of vitaminD (in an attempt to lift testosterone levels) and iron were also the norm. Mo Farah, for instance, was on 83 times the recommended daily amount for vitamin D, and 30 times higher than a normal high dose of iron. Both can be toxic in such high doses.

Then there was L-carnitine - a drug that you can buy in tablet form in supplement shops and pharmacies as a weight loss aid (tip: don't waste your money). Salazar had allegedly worked out that if you infuse it directly into the blood in massive amounts, it has major performance benefits.

We know this because Salazar experimented on one of his assistant coaches. One litre was infused into Steve Magness, who then reported its unbelievable effects.

It wasn't long before Salazar was doing the same for his athletes.

This one is important because, unlike the previous drugs, vitamins and minerals, this is actually outright illegal.

The rules say that IV infusions are allowed provided they are below 50ml. The US Anti-Doping Agency suspects that volumes much higher than this were provided, and conclude that it is "highly likely" that NOP athletes were in violation of the anti-doping rules.

There is also some evidence that the aforementioned Dr Brown changed the medical records to make the infusions appear legal.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of the report was the revelation that athletes had little choice in these matters.

The anti-doping agency's report says the athletes "were acutely aware that these opportunities could be withdrawn at Alberto Salazar's discretion and were dependent both upon Salazar's favour and their own athletic performance.

These factors created huge pressure to conform to Salazar's wishes - to use substances and training methods advocated by him."

So what you have in the Salazar-led Nike Oregon Project is a coach who is ruthlessly ambitious and trying to find every possible "legal" advantage, no matter how dubious or potentially harmful it may be; who lacks an ethical and moral compass, is backed by massive money; and is surrounded by enormously ambitious athletes who are trying to live out their ambitions.

A situation like that never produces results with any integrity, and it is never healthy. The project has been revealed to be a giant medical experiment, the results of which must be questioned.

Even more depressing is that the revelations in the anti-doping agency's report are just part of the picture - when you go to such lengths to discover and hide dubious medical practices, why would you stop below some line of what constitutes "legal"?

When you start to realise that the Salazar/NOP behaviours are symptoms of a mindset, rather than the actual problem, then you realise how much more may be going on.

Perhaps it's difficult to tell the good guys from the bad guys because there are so few good guys left at the very top of the sport.