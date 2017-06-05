ANC MPs shout injustice in NCOP, Thandi Modise described as a bully

Details of the spat have been revealed in a complaint to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete filed by ANC MP in the NCOP Hunadi Mateme, who until last week was chief whip in the chamber.

In a complaint titled Harassment, bullying and vilification by Cde Thandi Modise, Mateme tells her party bosses that Modise has been "belittling and haranguing" her for two years, claiming she is incompetent, without basis.

Mateme claimed Modise's "onslaught" was extended to other senior ANC NCOP figures such as Raserititi Tau, who is Modise's deputy.

Parliament insiders indicated earlier this year that all was not well between Modise and Mateme, claiming in February that Modise wanted Mateme removed as NCOP chief whip.

Modise, speaking through parliament spokesman Moloto Mothapo, denied plotting the downfall of Mateme, arguing that the rules do not give her such powers.

"The chairman is disappointed by the allegations, particularly in light of the commonly known fact that the former chief whip was not removed by anyone, but voluntarily resigned.

"The chairman and the chief whip play two distinct but complementary roles and there exists no space for one to bully the other," said Mothapo.

Approached for comment, Mateme said: " I don't discuss these matters with the media."