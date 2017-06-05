This Cosby show isn't funny: Disgraced comedian on trial for sex crimes against woman at his home

Today the disgraced 79-year-old goes on trial for aggravated indecent assault, accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a former university basketball director at his home in Philadelphia 13 years ago.

About 60 women have since emerged to publicly accuse Cosby of four decades of serial sexual abuse - pulverising his reputation, ending his career and cementing a brutal fall from grace for an actor who shattered racial barriers.

In remarkably similar allegations the women say that the pioneering comedian gave them sedatives and alcohol, which left them powerless to resist his advances.

But the trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, is likely to be the only criminal case brought against Cosby, as the vast majority of alleged abuse happened too long ago to prosecute.

A 12-strong jury in the Montgomery County Courthouse will decide Cosby's guilt or innocence in a trial expected to last two weeks.

If convicted, he risks spending the rest of his life behind bars.

The minimum sentence would be 10 years and a $25,000 fine.

His accuser is Andrea Constand, 44, who at the time was director of basketball operations at Temple University, Cosby's alma mater. The comedian served on the university's board of trustees until his resignation under an avalanche of scandal in 2014.

Constand alleges Cosby plied her with pills and wine and then sexually assaulted her when she went to his home in early 2004 to discuss plans to move to Canada and switch careers.

Cosby admits giving her a pill, but insists relations were consensual. Constand, who is gay, waited a year to report the incident, then initially settled the case with a civil suit in 2006.

Her case was reopened in 2015 by Montgomery County prosecutor Kevin Steele, who claimed new evidence had come to light, at a time that US airwaves were flooded with allegations of other sexual assaults by Cosby.

The actor was arraigned in December 2015 and released on $1-million bail.

In a rare interview last month Cosby suggested that racism could have played a role in the allegations against him and insisted that he hoped to perform on stage again.

He said he did not expect to testify, although his lawyers refuse to rule out that possibility.

The case is fraught with challenges on both sides - and ultimately comes down to her word against his.