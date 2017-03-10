 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash - Times LIVE
   
Fri Mar 10 14:15:38 SAST 2017

5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash

AFP | 2017-03-10 13:41:27.0
Wreckage of a helicopter is seen after it crashed in Istanbul, Turkey, March 10, 2017.
Image by: OSMAN ORSAL / REUTERS

Five people were killed after a privately-owned helicopter carrying seven including four Russian passengers hit a television tower and crashed in Istanbul on Friday, state media reported.

Forensic experts examine the scene after a helicopter crashed in Istanbul, Turkey, March 10, 2017.  REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin told state-run news agency Anadolu that five people were killed, as Turkish media speculated that foggy weather could be the cause.

There were two pilots and a Turkish passenger with the Russians on board the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter owned by Turkish conglomerate Eczacibasi, Dogan news agency said.

Wreckage of a helicopter is seen after it crashed in Istanbul, Turkey, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

