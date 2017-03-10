5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash
Five people were killed after a privately-owned helicopter carrying seven including four Russian passengers hit a television tower and crashed in Istanbul on Friday, state media reported.
Forensic experts examine the scene after a helicopter crashed in Istanbul, Turkey, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin told state-run news agency Anadolu that five people were killed, as Turkish media speculated that foggy weather could be the cause.
There were two pilots and a Turkish passenger with the Russians on board the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter owned by Turkish conglomerate Eczacibasi, Dogan news agency said.
Wreckage of a helicopter is seen after it crashed in Istanbul, Turkey, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.