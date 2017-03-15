Deadly suicide bombing hits Damascus courthouse: state TV
A suicide bomber attacked a courthouse in the Syrian capital on Wednesday, causing deaths and injuries, state television reported.
"A terrorist blows himself up inside the old palace of justice in Damascus and there are dead and wounded," state television said in a breaking news alert.
No further details were immediately available.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.