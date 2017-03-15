 Deadly suicide bombing hits Damascus courthouse: state TV - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Wed Mar 15 14:05:25 SAST 2017

As Greek crisis grinds on, children pay price

Deadly suicide bombing hits Damascus courthouse: state TV

AFP | 2017-03-15 13:53:03.0
Civil Defence members and civilians remove rubble in a damaged site after an airstrike on Idlib city, Syria March 15, 2017.
Image by: AMMAR ABDULLAH / REUTERS

A suicide bomber attacked a courthouse in the Syrian capital on Wednesday, causing deaths and injuries, state television reported.

Save & Share

"A terrorist blows himself up inside the old palace of justice in Damascus and there are dead and wounded," state television said in a breaking news alert.

No further details were immediately available.

 

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X