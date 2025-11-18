From designer brands to logomania, busting 5 luxury myths in menswear

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When the image of men’s luxury comes to mind, many might assume the conversation is about sports cars and expensive whisky. However, this also includes fashion that often gets forgotten.

With pressure high to see certain lovers of fashion owning specific brands, men’s luxury can come with a bevvy of rules that make their pieces seem a lot more high pressure than womenswear is often assumed to be. We speak to brand manager Natalie Steele about some of the myths they’ve caught.

Myth #1: Luxury means flashy

Truth is, the most confident men don’t need to show off. Sometimes it’s the crisp shirt, a neat haircut and that fresh scent that do the talking. Luxury is in the details and in how you present yourself, not how much you spend.

Myth #2: Luxury isn’t for everyday guys

Gone are the days when only CEOs smelt good. Everyone deserves to feel like they’ve got their life together, even on a Tuesday morning.

Myth #3: Luxury is only for special occasions

Luxury is a mindset, not a moment. It’s in the way you start your day, from the shower to the shirt and the scent. It’s about enjoying the little things, like a cup of coffee made just the way you like it or slipping into a clean, crisp outfit that makes you feel sharp. Taking pride in yourself every day, not just on “big days”, is the real flex. When you carry that confidence and attention to detail, people notice, and that’s the sort of everyday luxury that money can’t always buy.

Myth #4: Luxury is all about brand names

Luxury isn’t about the label on your jacket or the logo on your shoes. It’s about care, effort and confidence. When you take pride in how you look and feel, people notice ― even if your wallet isn’t overflowing.

Myth #5: Luxury is complicated

Keeping things simple can also feel luxurious. A clean shave, tidy hair or a signature scent is often enough to create that magnetic, energetic vibe. The easiest things done with confidence can leave the biggest impression.