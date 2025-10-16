Markus Schuster appointed head of Audi South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Schuster joins Audi South Africa with more than 20 years' international automotive experience in Germany, Italy and Singapore.

Audi South Africa has announced the appointment of Markus Schuster as its new country lead, effective from September.

The German carmaker said the appointment signals a new chapter for the brand locally and reflects its long-term commitment to the South African market.

Schuster joins Audi South Africa with more than 20 years’ international automotive experience in Germany, Italy and Singapore.

Most recently, he served as MD of Audi Singapore, where he led the transformation of the subsidiary into Audi’s first direct-to-customer franchise worldwide.

The model focused on customer experience through a multichannel sales platform combined with the Audi House of Progress Singapore.

“I feel honoured to take on the role of head of Audi South Africa,” said Schuster.

“South Africa is not only Audi’s biggest market on the continent, but also offers a dynamic, sophisticated and challenging automotive landscape. I look forward to working with our local team to continue building Audi’s presence and delivering progressive premium mobility solutions for our customers.”